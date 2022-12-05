Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People,” and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you.

Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet one another’s families.

Barris makes his directorial debut with the film after creating and showrunning the series “black-ish,” while also writing the scripts for the films “Coming 2 America,” “Shaft” and “The Witches.”

In this short teaser, Hill is explaining to Eddie Murphy why he and Murphy’s daughter are a good fit, but keeps putting his foot in his mouth.

Lauren London plays Hill’s girlfriend, while the impressive ensemble cast is rounded out by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony and Bryan Greenberg.

While he had a supporting role in last year’s Netflix comedy “Don’t Look Up,” this is Hill’s first onscreen leading role since the 2018 Netflix series “Maniac” and Gus Van Sant film “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” from the same year, and his first screenplay credit since his 2018 feature directorial debut “Mid90s.”

For Murphy, “You People” comes on the heels of the release of his Prime Video sequel “Coming 2 America” in 2021 and his acclaimed performance in the 2019 Netflix film “Dolemite Is My Name.”

Watch the first “You People” teaser in the video above. The film will be streaming on Netflix on Jan. 27, 2023.

Hill and Barris also produced the film alongside Kevin Misher. “You People” is executive produced by David Hyman, Matt Dines, Hale Rothstein, Alison Goodwin, Mychelle Deschamps, Andy Berman and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.