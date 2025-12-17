Nick Reiner Surrounded, Arrested Near Downtown LA in Newly Released Footage | Video

Nick Reiner’s arrest was captured by security footage that shows the moment police descended on Rob and Michele Reiner‘s son in Exposition Park near downtown Los Angeles.

In a new video posted by ABC7, Reiner can be seen wearing a dark baseball hat and a red backpack as he enters a gas station in Exposition Park on Sunday evening. Reiner walks around the store before buying a beverage and making his way across the gas station’s parking lot to a street corner.

Within a minute or two, Reiner is surrounded by multiple police officers, prompting the “Being Charlie” screenwriter to lift his hands in the air and surrender. Watch the footage of the arrest below.

The 32-year-old Reiner was formally charged Tuesday with two counts of murder in the first degree. The charges also include “special circumstance” enhancements for the intentional use of a deadly weapon and multiple murders. Per Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Reiner’s charges carry a possible sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole — however, the decision regarding the death penalty is still pending.

The charges came two days after he was picked up in Exposition Park, near the USC campus, hours after Rob and Michele Reiner were found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home.

Hochman said Tuesday that the slain Reiners died in “the early morning hours of December 14,” and that their son allegedly fled the scene before being picked up by police in the evening.

Reiner, who struggled for years with drug addiction, mental illness, homelessness and frequent violent behavior, reportedly acted oddly at a Christmas party held at Conan O’Brien’s home on Saturday. Rob, Michele and Nick allegedly got into a “loud argument” at the event and are said to have left the party not long after.

Reiner has since retained famed defense attorney Alan Jackson, who noted that his client was not present at a Tuesday hearing due to the fact he had “not been medically cleared.”