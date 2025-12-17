Nick Reiner Appears in Los Angeles Court, Arraignment on Double Murder Charges Postponed

Nick Reiner made his first appearance Wednesday since being charged with killing his parents, escorted by deputies to a Los Angeles criminal court where a judge postponed his arraignment until early next year.

The 32-year-old son of Rob and Michele Reiner appeared briefly, wearing a blue jail-issued vest. He spoke only once, responding “Yes, your honor,” before the hearing was continued to Jan. 7, according to multiple media reports.

It was the second postponement since his arrest Sunday and the formal filing of firest-degree murder charges Tuesday by the Los Angeles District Attorney. If convicted, he faces life in prison without of parole or the death penalty, which prosecutors said would be decided later.

The two murder counts include special-circumstance allegations of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon, a knife, according to court records.

Arraignments are typically the first open-court hearings in a criminal case, during which defendants are formally presented with charges and enter a plea. Judges also address issues including legal representation, custody status and future court dates.

Reiner’s arraignment was initially delayed Tuesday as he was not medically cleared in time for the hearing, according to his attorney, Alan Jackson. Jackson declined to specify the medical issue; the reason for the second delay was not immediately disclosed.

Outside the courthouse Wednesday, Jackson urged restraint as the case proceeds.

“There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case,” said the high-profile defense attorney, a former prosecutor who defended Harvey Weinstein against rape charges in California. “Things need to be thoroughly but very carefully dealt with and examined and analyzed.”

He asked the public to allow the legal process to unfold “with restraint and with dignity,” adding that such respect is owed to both the justice system and the family.

Rob Reiner, 78, an actor and highly successful filmmaker, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead Sunday in the master bedroom of their Brentwood home.

Reiner remains in custody pending his next court appearance.