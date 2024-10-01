Nicole Kidman Learns Harris Dickinson’s Rules the Hard Way in Powerful First ‘Babygirl’ Trailer

While Nicole Kidman has been busy starring in practically every prestige limited drama series as of late, she’s been keeping a secret.

The trailer for her new movie “Babygirl” dropped Tuesday morning and it’s teasing more than her return to the silver screen amid some silver bells. In fact, A24 describes the film as: “A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.”

When Kidman’s boss character is saved from a potential dog attack by a young, handsome stranger (Harris Dickinson), the chemistry in their brief interaction is tested when he winds up under her mentorship. Except, he ends up being the one with the power — going so far as making her drink milk and beg for more.

After premiering at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, TheWrap’s Ben Croll reviewed the movie as a safe descendent of “50 Shades of Grey.” Indeed, the trailer doesn’t ever venture fully into S&M or Dom/sub territory, but the unique dynamic is certainly implied.

Written and directed by “Bodies Bodies Bodies” filmmaker Halina Reijn, she also executive produces with David Hinojosa and Julia Oh. Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas also star.

Is “Babygirl” what you want? Find out this Christmas.