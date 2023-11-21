Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas to Star in A24 Erotic Thriller ‘Babygirl’

Nicole Kidman and Antoino Banderas will star in the indie studio’s upcoming erotic thriller “Babygirl,” which will be written and directed by “Bodies Bodies Bodies” filmmaker Halina Reijn, A24 announced Tuesday.

“Babygirl” has a premise that will evoke thoughts of #MeToo, following an older CEO as he enters an illicit affair with a younger intern. The film’s supporting cast consists of several actors who have starred in A24 films this year, including “The Iron Claw” star Harris Dickinson and “Talk to Me” stars Sophie Wilde and Jean Reno.

Reijn will also produce the film through her MAN UP production banner along with David Hinojosa of 2AM. Julia Oh, Zach Nutman and Christine D’Souza Gelb of 2AM will serve as exec producers.

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” became Reijn’s breakthrough film last year, premiering at SXSW and earning critical acclaim for its satirical approach to slasher films and Gen Z online culture. The film follows a group of young adults who spent a night partying at a mansion, only to turn on each other when one of them is found dead.

While Hollywood’s major studios were shut down during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, A24 kept cameras and marketing campaigns rolling through SAG-AFTRA’s interim agreement. The studio’s 2023 slate includes films like Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid,” Larry Charles’ raunchy “Dicks: The Musical,” and the recently released sci-fi dark comedy “Dream Scenario” starring Nicolas Cage.

In December, A24 will release “The Iron Claw,” a true story tragedy about the Von Erich wrestling family, and Jonathan Glazer’s critically acclaimed Holocaust film “The Zone of Interest,” which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

