'Night Court' Season 3 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Wendie Malick is bumped up to a series regular on the NBC comedy alongside Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette

Night-Court
Nyambi Nyambi as Wyatt, John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, Wendie Malick as Julianne Walters in "Night Court" Season 3 (Nicole Weingart/NBC)

 “Night Court” is back with another season full of unusual crimes and comedy.

Season 3 picks up after the dramatic cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale, which left Abby (Melissa Rauch) with the realization that Dan (John Larroquette) might be the biological father of Abby’s boyfriend, Jake (Ryan Hansen).

The new installment also sees Wendie Malick bumped up to a series regular, joining Rauch, Larroquette, Lacretta and Nyambi after India de Beaufort’s departed from the series after Season 2.

Keep on reading to learn when “Night Court” Season 3 premieres and where it’s streaming.

When Does ‘Night Court’ Season 3 Premiere?

The third season of “Night Court” debuts Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. 

When Do New ‘Night Court’ Episodes Come Out?

New episodes will drop Tuesdays from 8:30 p.m. t0 9:00 p.m. on NBC.

Where is ‘Night Court’ Streaming?

New episodes will stream on Peacock the day after their NBC debut. Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Peacock.

Has ‘Night Court’ Been Renewed for Season 4?

NBC has not yet given the comedy series the greenlight for Season 4.

‘Night Court’ Episode Release Schedule So Far:

  • Season 3 Episode 1: Tuesday, Nov. 19
  • Season 3 Episode 2: Tuesday, Nov. 26
  • Season 3 Episode 3: Tuesday, Dec. 3
  • Season 3 Episode 4: Tuesday, Dec. 10
  • Season 3 Episode 5: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Watch the ‘Night Court’ Trailer:

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

