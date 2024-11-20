‘Night Court’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“Night Court” is back with another season full of unusual crimes and comedy.

Season 3 picks up after the dramatic cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale, which left Abby (Melissa Rauch) with the realization that Dan (John Larroquette) might be the biological father of Abby’s boyfriend, Jake (Ryan Hansen).

The new installment also sees Wendie Malick bumped up to a series regular, joining Rauch, Larroquette, Lacretta and Nyambi after India de Beaufort’s departed from the series after Season 2.

Keep on reading to learn when “Night Court” Season 3 premieres and where it’s streaming.

When Does ‘Night Court’ Season 3 Premiere?

The third season of “Night Court” debuts Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 8:30 p.m. on NBC.

When Do New ‘Night Court’ Episodes Come Out?

New episodes will drop Tuesdays from 8:30 p.m. t0 9:00 p.m. on NBC.

Where is ‘Night Court’ Streaming?

New episodes will stream on Peacock the day after their NBC debut. Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Peacock.

Has ‘Night Court’ Been Renewed for Season 4?

NBC has not yet given the comedy series the greenlight for Season 4.

‘Night Court’ Episode Release Schedule So Far:

Season 3 Episode 1: Tuesday, Nov. 19

Season 3 Episode 2: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Season 3 Episode 3: Tuesday, Dec. 3

Season 3 Episode 4: Tuesday, Dec. 10

Season 3 Episode 5: Tuesday, Dec. 17

Watch the ‘Night Court’ Trailer: