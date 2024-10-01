Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano Attempt to Sell Their Haunted House in ‘No Good Deed’ Teaser

Who knew one of the scariest settings for a TV series could be the Los Feliz real estate market? “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman previewed her latest dark comedy series with a first-look teaser for “No Good Deed” on Monday.

The new Netflix series follows three families all competing for the same 1920s Spanish-style Los Angeles home while empty nesters played by Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano do everything in their power to keep the darkness of their house concealed to the prospective buyers.

Lydia Morgan (Kudrow) is a high-strung concert pianist, who just wants to stand by her husband’s side but does not want to leave the family home. Her husband Paul Morgan (Romano) is a broke contractor, who sees no other option but to sell their place and retire.

However, things take an ominous turn for the worst: there’s a woman escorted out in handcuffs, an eerie power saw and an unidentified bloody body, all just in the first teaser.

Linda Cardellini and her red, platform wedges also make a notably strong entrance in the clip. The “Dead to Me” star teamed up with Feldman again this time as the “badass bitch” she couldn’t be in Feldman’s 2019 dark comedy series.

Meanwhile, Luke Wilson plays a washed up soap opera star trying to lay low, even signing in for the open house under an alias. “Hacks” breakout star Poppy Liu plays the hippie partner to an uptight yet clever Abbi Jacobson, while Teyonah Parris, O-T Fagbenle, Denis Leary, Matt Rogers, Anna Maria Horsford and Kate Moennig round out the rest of the star-studded cast.

Feldman serves as the series’ executive producer, alongside her “Dead to Me” collaborator Silver Tree and Christie Smith. The series was ordered by Netflix in May 2022. Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum are also executive producers on the project with their production company, Gloria Sanchez Productions.

All eight episodes of “No Good Deed” premiere Dec. 12 on Netflix.