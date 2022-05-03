Liz Feldman is adding another dark comedy to Netflix’s slate. The “Dead to Me” creator has received a series order for “No Good Deed,” the streamer announced Tuesday.

The half-hour series follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.

“‘No Good Deed’ was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house,” Feldman said in a statement. “I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

The upcoming series is part of Feldman’s overall deal with Netflix. She will also serve as an executive producer. Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal will also executive produce for Gloria Sanchez Productions, as will Christie Smith and Silver Tree.

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced,” Tracey Pakosta, head of comedy at Netflix, said in a statement. “She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant ‘Dead to Me,’ we are thrilled to continue our partnership with ‘No Good Deed.’”

Coincidentally, the news was announced on the anniversary of the series premiere of “Dead to Me.” The third and final season of “Dead to Me” is expected to premiere this fall.

The critically acclaimed series stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. It earned a host of Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Applegate. Feldman won the 2020 Writers Guild Award for Episodic Comedy and was nominated for a Writers Guild Award for New Series on behalf of the show.