‘One to One: John & Yoko’ Doc Nabbed by Magnolia Ahead of Sundance Screening

Ahead of its screening as part of the Spotlight section at the Sundance Film Festival, the documentary “One to One: John & Yoko” has secured distribution from Magnolia Pictures for a release that includes Imax exhibition and a streaming home on Max.

Directed by Kevin Macdonald (“The Last King of Scotland”), the film chronicles the 18 months that John Lennon and Yoko Ono spent living in Greenwich Village in the early 1970s, with never-before-seen material and newly restored footage of Lennon’s only full-length post-Beatles concert. Sean Ono Lennon, their son, oversaw the audio remaster and the film previously played at the Venice and Telluride film festivals.

Magnolia will open the film exclusively in Imax on April 11 before expanding to additional theaters. The film will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max in late 2025.

“’One to One: John & Yoko’ is a revelation,” Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley said in a Tuesday statement. “Kevin Macdonald has given us an incredibly fresh, marvelously human and revealing look at the iconic couple.”

“I am personally thrilled to be back with the Magnolia and HBO teams to be giving ‘One to One: John & Yoko’ the ambitious theatrical release that I always dreamed of for this film,” Macdonald added. “This is a movie about music and love and politics — and about immersing yourself in the year of 1972 — a period in time that feels uncannily like the world we are currently inhabiting. And more than anything else, I’m grateful to Sean Lennon and Mercury Studios for entrusting the incredible One to One concert to me.”

“One to One: John & Yoko” was edited and co-directed by Sam Rice-Edwards. It was produced by Peter Worsley, Alice Webb and Macdonald, with EPs Marc Robinson, David Joseph, Steve Condie, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner.

The deal was negotiated by Magnolia SVP of Acquisitions John Von Thaden, with Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers.