The editors of “Oppenheimer,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Maestro” have been nominated for the 74th annual ACE Eddie Awards by the American Cinema Editors, ACE announced on Thursday.

Jennifer Lame (“Oppenheimer”), Thelma Schoonmaker (“Killers”) and Michelle Tesoro (“Maestro”) are competing with Laurent Sénéchal for “Anatomy of a Fall” and Keith Fraase for “Past Lives” in the Best Edited Feature Film (Drama, Theatrical) category, giving that category three female nominees for the first time in eight years.

In the Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy, Theatrical) category, “American Fiction” editor Hilda Rasula was nominated along with William Goldenberg for “Air,” Nick Huoy for “Barbie,” Kevin Tent for “The Holdovers” and Yorgos Mavropsaridis for “Poor Things.”

Sénéchal, Tent, Schoonmaker, Lame and Mavropsaridis were all nominated for the Academy Award for Best Film Editing on Tuesday.

In the television categories, Emmy winners “The Bear,” “Succession” and “Beef” were all nominated for two awards in their categories.

Winners will be announced at the ACE Eddie ceremony on March 3 at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus in West Los Angeles. Drag queen and activist Nina West will host the brunch celebration. West is best known for her performance as Edna Turnblad in the national touring company of “Hairspray,” the musical based on a 1988 comedy by John Waters — who will himself be honored at the ceremony with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award.

Other honorary awards will go to editors Kate Amend and Walter Much, who will receive career achievement awards, and Stephen Lovejoy, who will receive the ACE Heritage Award.

Here is the full list of ACE Eddie nominees:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

“Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE

“Maestro,” Michelle Tesoro, ACE

“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame, ACE

“Past Lives,” Keith Fraase

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

“Air,” William Goldenberg, ACE

“American Fiction,” Hilda Rasula, ACE

“Barbie,” Nick Houy, ACE

“The Holdovers,” Kevin Tent, ACE

“Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:

“Elemental,” Stephen Schaffer, ACE

“Nimona,” Randy Trager, ACE; Erin Crackel

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Michael Andrews, ACE

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” Eric Osmond

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” Greg Levitan, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical):

“20 Days in Mariupol,” Michelle Mizner

“American Symphony,” Sammy Dane, Matthew Heineman, Jim Hession, Fernando Villegas

“Joan Baez I Am a Noise,” Maeve O’Boyle

“Little Richard: I Am Everything,” Nyneve Minnear, Jake Hostetter

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” Michael Harte, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical):

“100 Foot Wave”: “Jaws,” Alex Bayer, Alex Keipper, Quin O’Brien

“Albert Brooks: Defending My Life,” Bob Joyce

“Beckham”: “The Kick,” Michael Harte, ACE

“Being Mary Tyler Moore,” Mariah Rehmet

“Escaping Twin Flames”: “Up in Flames,” Martin Biehn, Kevin Hibbard, Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Troy Takaki, ACE, Mimi Wilcox

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

“Frasier”: “Blind Date,” Joseph Fulton

“How I Met Your Father”: “Daddy,” Russell Griffin, ACE

“The Upshaws”: “Off Beat,” Angel Gamboa Bryant

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES:

“Barry”: “Wow,” Ali Greer, ACE, Franky Guttman, ACE

“The Bear”: “Fishes,” Joanna Naugle, ACE

“The Bear”: “Forks,” Adam Epstein, ACE

“Only Murders in the Building”: “Sitzprobe,” Shelly Westerman, ACE, Payton Koch

“Ted Lasso”: “So Long, Farewell,” Melissa McCoy, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES:

“Ahsoka“: “Fallen Jedi,” Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

“The Last of Us”: “Long, Long Time,” Timothy A. Good, ACE

“Slow Horses”: “Strange Games,” Sam Williams

“Succession”: “Conner’s Wedding,” Bill Henry, ACE

“Succession”: “With Open Eyes,” Ken Eluto, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL):

“Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea,” Jon Harris

“Flamin’ Hot,” Kayla M. Emter, Liza D. Espinas

“Reality,” Jennifer Vecchiarello, Ron Dulin

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES:

“Beef”: “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain,” Harry Yoon, ACE, Laura Zempel, ACE

“Beef”: “The Great Fabricator,” Nat Fuller

“Fargo”: “The Paradox of Intermediate Transactions,” Christopher Nelson, ACE

“Fargo”: “The Tragedy of the Commons,” Regis Kimble

“Lessons in Chemistry”: “Introduction to Chemistry,” Géraud Brisson, ACE, Daniel Martens

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:

“Couples Therapy”: “Episode 310,” Delaney Lynch, Helen Kearns, ACE, Katrina Taylor

“Dancing with the Stars”: “S32.E5,” Laurens Van Charante, Ben Bulatao, ACE, Fernanda Cardoso, Jessie Sock, Jon Oliver, Neal Acosta, Raiko Siems, Joe Headrick, Mike Bennaton

“Deadliest Catch”: “Pain Level Ten,” Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Alexander Rubinow, ACE, Josh Stockero

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL EVENT:

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”: “My Love Language is Words of Defamation,” Stephanie Filo, ACE, Malinda Zehner Guerra, Taylor Joy Mason, ACE

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”: “Dollar Stores,” Anthony Miale, ACE

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” Dom Whitworth, Guy Harding, Hamish Lyons, Rupa Rathod, Ben Wainwright-Pearce, Reg Wrench

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES:

“Blue Eye Samurai”: “The Tale of the Ronin and The Bride,” Yuka Shirasuna

“Bob’s Burgers”: “Amelia,” Jeremy Reuben, ACE, Stephanie Earley

“Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”: “Ramona Rents a Video,” Keisuke Yanagi

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Isaiah Clarke – Spanish Springs High School

Jamie Diaz – California State University Los Angeles

Ariel Emma Martin – Chapman University