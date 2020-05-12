Tatiana Maslany and her many “Orphan Black” clones will reunite with the rest of the show’s cast for a charity table read on Sunday.

On Monday, Maslany and her former co-stars announced the news via a 30-second promo video, which you can view above, posted to BBC America’s YouTube page. In the short clip, Maslany manages to seamlessly slip between four of her “Orphan Black” clone personas — Alison Hendrix, Cosima Niehaus, Helena, and Sarah Manning — getting us even more excited than we already were for the live two-episode table read, which will benefit CenterLink and Sistering.

Joining Maslany, Maslany, Maslany and Maslany are “Orphan Black” alums Evelyne Brochu, Kristian Bruun, Jordan Gavaris, Inga Cadranel, John Fawcett, Kevin Hanchard, Natalie Lisinska, Eric Johnson, Josh Vokey, Dylan Bruce, and Kathryn Alexandre.

“We’re with you, clone club,” Maslany says in the clip.

You can watch the live table read on the “Orphan Black” Facebook page at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 17.

Co-created by John Fawcett and Graeme Manson, “Orphan Black” premiered in 2013 and ran for five seasons. The critically-acclaimed series starred Maslany as a woman who discovers that she is a clone and that someone is plotting to kill her and her clone “sisters.”

Maslany was nominated for three Emmys — winning best actress in a drama series in 2016 — and a Golden Globe for her performance on “Orphan Black.”

A new “Orphan Black” series set in the show’s universe is currently in the works at AMC.