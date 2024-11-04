‘Outer Banks’ to End With Season 5 on Netflix

The renewal comes ahead of the premiere of Season 4, Part 2

Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 401 of Outer Banks. (Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)
Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 401 of Outer Banks. (Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)
and

John B’s story is finally coming to an end. Ahead of the second half of Season 4, Netflix renewed “Outer Banks” for a fifth and final season.

The announcement comes shortly after the Los Angeles version of Poguelandia, a live fan event tied to the Netflix original series.

The OBX co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke announced the renewal to their fans on Instagram, signing the letter aptly with “P4L” (Pogues for Life).

“At the time seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story,” they said in a letter to fans. “We hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season and we think it will be our best yet.”

Part 2 of the fourth season will premiere on Netflix Thursday with what the cast teased to TheWrap as the biggest finale yet. The showrunners happen to agree, saying the season ends with a “feature-length episode,” which they believe is the show’s best and “most powerful” to date.

The cast debuted the Part 2 trailer live at Poguelandia in Santa Monica Saturday. The live event featured performances by Jungle, GloRilla and Remi Wolf, in addition to merch stands, OBX-inspired food and appearances from the entire main cast.

The new trailer teases that the Pogues headed to Morocco to find Blackbeard’s Blue Crown for a sandy finale: “It’s still in my teeth,” Madelyn Cline told TheWrap.

OBX4 premiered at No. 1 in the global top 10 on Netflix with 15.5 million views and held the top spot in its second week on the platform.

Season 4 stars fan favorites Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Drew Starkey (Rafe).

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Chase Stokes as John B in episode 401 of Outer Banks. (Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix)
Read Next
'Outer Banks' Season 4 Holds Onto Top Spot on Netflix's Most-Watched TV List With 8.8 Million Views

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War. Tess also has worked in…

Comments