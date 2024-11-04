‘Outer Banks’ to End With Season 5 on Netflix

John B’s story is finally coming to an end. Ahead of the second half of Season 4, Netflix renewed “Outer Banks” for a fifth and final season.

The announcement comes shortly after the Los Angeles version of Poguelandia, a live fan event tied to the Netflix original series.

The OBX co-creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke announced the renewal to their fans on Instagram, signing the letter aptly with “P4L” (Pogues for Life).

“At the time seven years ago, it seemed impossible that we would really get to tell the whole five season story,” they said in a letter to fans. “We hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago. Season Five will be our last season and we think it will be our best yet.”

Part 2 of the fourth season will premiere on Netflix Thursday with what the cast teased to TheWrap as the biggest finale yet. The showrunners happen to agree, saying the season ends with a “feature-length episode,” which they believe is the show’s best and “most powerful” to date.

The cast debuted the Part 2 trailer live at Poguelandia in Santa Monica Saturday. The live event featured performances by Jungle, GloRilla and Remi Wolf, in addition to merch stands, OBX-inspired food and appearances from the entire main cast.

The new trailer teases that the Pogues headed to Morocco to find Blackbeard’s Blue Crown for a sandy finale: “It’s still in my teeth,” Madelyn Cline told TheWrap.

OBX4 premiered at No. 1 in the global top 10 on Netflix with 15.5 million views and held the top spot in its second week on the platform.

Season 4 stars fan favorites Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Carlacia Grant (Cleo) and Drew Starkey (Rafe).