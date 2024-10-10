The ‘Outer Banks’ Cast Can’t Stay Out of Trouble: ‘I Thought We Matured a Little Bit … But No’

The Pogues have returned to the “Outer Banks” for Season 4, and some of the stars were shocked at just how quickly they slipped back into trouble.

“I was mad,” Madelyn Cline told TheWrap. “I thought we matured a little bit. There was that 18-month time jump, and I was kind of hoping that our frontal lobes developed just a little bit in that time period, but no.”

“There’s a major action set piece every two episodes. It’s crazy how big they’re going in the middle of the season,” Jonathan Daviss added. “We have a huge finale this year, but I think they did a pretty good job of spacing out these big moments this year, too.”

At the beginning of the season, the Pogues use their gold to build a world of their own, Poguelandia. But the bliss of the simple life only lasts so long, as their next treasure hunt awaits.

For Madison Bailey and Cline, the montage scenes in the first episode were reminiscent of Season 1. In fact, Bailey told TheWrap it may have been one of her favorite parts to shoot this season. Meanwhile, Cline was excited to bring the friendship element back to the forefront, something she said she’s “still in love with” and what she thinks drew many people to the show back in 2020.

Four years later, the young stars said that returning for Season 4 still felt “second nature.”

“If last year we were upperclassmen, this year we’re seniors and all of the energy that comes with that,” Bailey said. “Senioritis,” Cline added with a laugh.

“We’ve been doing this for five years now, and so, we’ve seen each other work so hard and embody these characters so well that we just walk in and just know that the job is going to be well done,” the “Glass Onion” actress noted.

But the cast agreed that this year is bigger and better than ever before.

“There’s so many surprises in this season — a lot of reading the scripts and jaws being on the floor with either, ‘That’s crazy that we’re going there,’ or ‘How are we going to shoot that?’” Bailey explained.

When Rudy Pankow and Gary Weeks first read the cliffhanger at the end of Part 1, Pankow said they could not have anticipated the twist. He also said that their genuine shock played into the discovery between the father-son duo at the conclusion of Episode 5.

Elsewhere, Daviss and Carlacia Grant revealed that the season finale might have been the biggest undertaking from the show yet, with Daviss describing it in one word: “Sandy.”

The first five episodes of “Outer Banks” Season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix. Part 2 drops Nov. 7.