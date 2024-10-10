Here Are All the Songs in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4, So Far

The Pogues are back in the Outer Banks with a fresh sound to match.

After an emotional end to the third season, finding the gold but losing two father figures along the way, the Pogues have returned to North Carolina to embark on their next treasure-hunting mission. The third season ended with an 18-month jump forward in time. Season 4 backtracks to catch audiences up with what the Pogues have done with their cash and lives since.

The soundtrack of the fourth season combines retro funk, psychedelic rock and indie surfer hits to create an eclectic vibe that matches the varied personalities of the Pogues. Hits from Cake, Tame Impala and Funkadelic create an edge to accompany the treasure hunters’ adventurous spirits.

For a full list of all the needle drops in the “Outer Banks” Season 4 soundtrack, keep reading.

Episode 1 – “The Enduro”

“Don’t Call My Name” – Skinshape

“Every Trick In The Book” – The Allergies

“Goin’ Down The Mystery” – Lights

“Sheep Go To Heaven” – Cake

“Get Back” – The Greyhounds

“Funky Fire” – The Aggrolites

“Freedom” – Dub Specialist

“Peaceful Man” – Peace

“Can You Get To That” – Funkadelic

“Director of Business Development” – Genesee Johnny

“Young Lady, You’re Scaring Me” – Ron Gallo

“Redemption” – Secret Colours

“Slow Learner” – Viagra Boys

“Left For Dead” – Bass Drum of Death

“Arrow” – Death Valley Girls

“É Preciso Dar Um Jeito, Meu Amigo” – Erasmo Carlos

Episode 2 – “Blackbeard”

“NERD” – Omni !

“Totally Together” – Jackie Mittoo & Sound Dimension

“Spanish Ladies (Instrumental)” – APM Music

“The End of A Gun” – GHOSTWOMAN

“Show Her (a)” – APM Music

“I Want A Break Thru” – Hykkers

“Fling It Gimmee” – Gladiators

“Candy Maker” – Tommy James & The Shondells

“I Don’t Know” – The Sheepdogs

“I Gave Up All I Had” – Ted Hawkins

“Pray For Gee Chambers” – Super Kijang

“Remember Me” – Tame Impala

“Turkish Coffee” – BALTHVS

“Cherry” – JJ Cale

Episode 3 – “The Lupine Corsairs”

“Boogar Sugre” – BROS

“Trip Inside This House” – Magic Shoppe

“EL ESCORPIÓN” – Dan Ubick

“Changes” – Los Muertos

“Aguita Bendita” – Mariana Manchego

“Mumbo Sugar” – Arc De Soleil

“Sexy Weekend” – Scoundrels

“Love On You” – PawPaw Rod

“Watch Your Steps” – Freddie McKay

“Promised Land” – The Allergies

“(They Don’t Know) At The Beach” – Mapache

Episode 4 – “The Swell”

“Spring Has Sprung” – Skegss

“Uncontrollable Urge” – Devo

“Hell’s Odyssey” – Early Moods

“Western Playland” – Holy Wave

“Bi Kameleou” – Volta Jazz

“Tail Chaser” – Gitkin

“Oh Lord” – The Brian Jonestown Massacre

“Proud Muuuckkkas” – And Then Some (West One Music Hip Hop Drive)

“Mountain Lion” – Scott McMicken and THE EVER-EXPANDING

“Wild Coyote” – The Nude Party

“Different” Urban Hip Hop (West One Music)

Episode 5 – “Albatross”

“Cruel (instrumental)” – Public Memory

“Vikings” – The Black Angels

“I’m In Love” – The Zips

“Anenome” – The Brian Jonestown Massacre

“Chopper” – Willie Lindo

“See No Evil” – Television

The first five episodes of season 4 of “Outer Banks” are available to stream on Netflix now. Part 2 will premiere on Thurs. Nov. 7.

We will update this list with new songs when able.