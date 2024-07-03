Josh Brolin’s ‘Outer Range’ Canceled After 2 Seasons

Prime Video is not moving ahead with “Outer Range,” its sci-fi and neo-Western drama starring Josh Brolin. The drama premiered its second season in mid May.

The series came from Brian Watkins and was executive produced by Brolin, Charles Murray, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae and Jon Paré.

“Outer Range” focuses on Wyoming rancher Royal Abbott (Brolin), a man who is fighting for both his land and his family. After the arrival of a mysterious drifter by the name of Autumn (Imogen Poots), a black void appears in his pasture. As this mystery unfolds, the Abbott family also has to juggle the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca (Kristen Connolly in Season 1, Monette Moio in Season 2) as well as a long-standing feud with a rival family trying to take over their land, the Tillersons.

Brolin (“Dune: Part Two”) led the drama, which also starred Poots (“Baltimore”), Lili Taylor (“Manhunt)”, Tamara Podemski (“Reservation Dogs”), Lewis Pullman (“Lessons in Chemistry”), Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”), Noah Reid (“Schitt’s Creek”), Shaun Sipos (“Reacher”), Isabel Arraiza (“The Little Things”), Olive Abercrombie (“The Haunting of Hill House”) and Will Patton (“Horizon: An American Saga”).

The Prime Video original was generally well reviewed. Its first season scored a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, which was bumped up to a 92% for Season 2. In its second season, Charles Murray replaced playwright Brian Watkins as showrunner. Murray’s previous credits include “Sons of Anarchy” and Netflix’s “True Story.”

Brolin has a history of starring in Western or Western-inspired projects. Previously he starred in the Coen brothers’ “No Country for Old Men” and “True Grit.” He’s also known for his work in “Milk,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: End Game,” “Sicario” and both of director Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” movies. He’s set to star in Rian Johnson’s upcoming movie, “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.”