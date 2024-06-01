‘Outlander’ Sets November Premiere Date for Season 7, Part 2

“Outlander” will premiere the second half of its penultimate season this November. Season 7, Part 2 will debut Friday, Nov. 22, with its eight remaining episodes premiering every Friday. New episodes will stream beginning at midnight ET on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, while making their linear debut at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz in the U.S. and Canada.

The series, which celebrates “World Outlander Day” on Saturday, also unveiled several new cast members joining the drama’s eighth and final season — the premiere date for Season 8 (yes, separate from Season 7, Part 2) has yet to be announced. The show’s latest additions include Kieran Bew (“House of the Dragon,” “Warrior”), Frances Tomelty (“Woman in the Wall,” “Catastrophe”) and Carla Woodcock (“Such Brave Girls,” “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder”).

Bew will play Captain Charles Cunningham, a retired British soldier, while Tomelty plays his mother, Elspeth Cunningham. Woodcock is set to play Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family.

They join returning cast members Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, who continue Claire and Jamie’s sprawling love story. Sophie Skelton returns as Brianna MacKenzie alongside Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.

Season 7, Part 2 will pick up as Claire, Jamie and Young Ian (John Bell) leave the colonies and arrive in their beloved homeland of Scotland.

The official logline for Season 7, Part 2 is as follows: “The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?”

The “Outlander” prequel series, titled “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” is also currently in production in Scotland. The new series will explore the lives and relationship of Jamie’s parents and Claire’s parents in different time periods.