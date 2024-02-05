‘Outlander’ Prequel Series ‘Blood of My Blood’ Casts Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine

Starz has announced the casting of four key roles in its upcoming “Outlander” prequel series, “Blood of My Blood.” Harriet Slater (“Pennyworth,” “Belgravia: The Next Chapter”), Jamie Roy (“Condor’s Nest,” “Flowers and Honey”), Hermione Corfield (“The Road Dance,” “We Hunt Together”) and Jeremy Irvine (“War Horse,” Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”) will all star in the project.

Production on the 10-episode series has already begun. Filming will take place in Scotland.

Starz has also confirmed the series will follow both Jamie and Claire’s parents, the main characters and couple from the original series. Set in two different time periods and focusing on two parallel love stories, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood” will explore the lives of Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England. On Jamie’s side of the family, Slater will portray Ellen MacKenzie, and Roy will play Brian Fraser. As for Claire’s side, Corfield will play Julia Moriston, and Irvine will portray Henry Beauchamp.

“We’re thrilled to be telling the stories of these two couples,” Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer of both “Outlander” and “Blood of My Blood,” said in a press release. “The origins of their relationships explore universal themes that transcend time periods and we’re so excited for fans to discover and fall in love with these characters and their love stories the way they have with Claire and Jamie.”

Roberts will executive produce the prequel alongside Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis. Moore and Davis originally developed “Outlander” for television under Tall Ship Productions, their production company. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, and Diana Gabaldon will serve as a consulting producer. Sony Pictures Television will produce the series, which will be available across all Starz platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

The announcement comes ahead of the 10-year anniversary of “Outlander” this summer. The final eight episodes of Season 7 will premiere later this year. “Outlander” has also been confirmed for a 10-episode eighth season, which will begin production in Scotland shortly.