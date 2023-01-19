‘Outlander’ to End After Season 8, Starz Greenlights Prequel Series

“Outlander” is coming to an end. Eventually.

Ahead of the show’s upcoming 7th Season, Starz announced Thursday that “Outlander” has been renewed for an 8th and final season. In addition, the network has given the greenlight to the prequel series, “Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” which went into development last summer.

Starz has yet to announce a released date for the final season, but with Season 7 of the time travel-romantic drama scheduled to premiere this summer, chances are the story won’t end until at least 2024.

Created by Ronald D. Moore and adapted from the book series by Diana Gabaldon, “Outlander” follows Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a woman from post-World War II England transported back in time to the 1740s. Already married in the 20th century, she also falls in love with Scottish rebel Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and builds a life with him — before being sent back to her own time. Both the novel and the series explore her romances and dual lives separated by centuries – and yes, all the sex she has too.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood” meanwhile is executive produced by “Outlander” showrunner Matthew B. Roberts and, per Starz, will tell the story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie — both of whom are dead by the time Claire meets Jamie in the 1740s. Maril Davis and Moore serve as executive producers alongside Roberts, who will also write. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce with Gabaldon serving as a consulting producer.

Starz announced development of the series last summer.

Alongside Balfe and Heughan, the upcoming seventh season of “Outlander,” likely to be based on Likely to be based on Gabaldon’s 2009 novel “An Echo in the Bone,” features Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter, plus returning stars Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley and Paul Gorman in the dual role of Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.

Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Balfe, and Heughan executive produce “Outlander,” which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.