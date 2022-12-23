“Outlander,” Starz’s breakout sci-fi drama, is set to return in the summer of 2023 for its long-awaited seventh season, effectively ending what fans have referred to as Droughtlander.

Starz announced the news Friday morning with a brand-new teaser trailer, which you can watch below. You’re swooning, aren’t you?

If for some reason you’ve missed the “Outlander” boat, it was developed by Ronald D. Moore from the book series by Diana Gabaldon and has been on Starz for a whopping 75 episodes. Liberally mixing romance, science fiction and historical drama elements into an infectious, incredibly horny stew, it follows Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, who in post-World War II Scotland is magically whisked away to 1743. There, she takes up a romance with a hunky Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). From there, she gets involved in the Jacobite rising, some pretty weird sex and even more time travel shenanigans.

The seventh season is said to be based on Gabaldon’s 2009 novel “An Echo in the Bone” and recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the “Outlander” family, including Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter, as well as returning fan-favorites Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley and Paul Gorman as two characters: Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.

Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Balfe and Heughan executive produce. “Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Ready to go back to the past and fall in love all over again? Because we surely are.

Watch the teaser trailer in the video below.