“Party Down” Season 3 is officially a reality, as Starz has offered a first look at (most of) the cast of the cult hit comedy series back together again, while announcing that it will premiere on Feb. 24.

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, “Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

You can watch a short teaser in the video above, and check out a full “Party Down” Season 3 cast image below.

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino (“The Other Two,” “Veronica Mars”), Jane Lynch (“Glee,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, “Silicon Valley”), Ryan Hansen (“Bless this Mess,” “Veronica Mars”) and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace,” “The Great North”).

Lizzy Caplan was not able to return due to scheduling conflicts.

The first two seasons of “Party Down” aired on Starz in 2009 and 2010, respectively, but the show was canceled due to low ratings. It built up a cult following over the years, however, and thus this revival third season was born.

Previously announced new cast members joining in on the fun include Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams ( “Brockmire”) and Zoë Chao (“Love Life,” “The Afterparty”). James Marsden ( “Dead to Me”) is set to recur as a guest star.

The third season is executive produced by “Party Down” alumni Rob Thomas (“Veronica Mars,” “iZombie”), John Enbom (“iZombie,” “Benched,”), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (“Veronica Mars,” iZombie”) and Adam Scott (“Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”). Enbom also serves as showrunner. “Party Down” is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.