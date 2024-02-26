“Outlander: Blood of My Blood,” the upcoming Starz prequel drama, has cast younger versions of four fan-favorite characters from the original series. Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross and Conor MacNeill have been added to the series.

Alexander, who is best known for starring in “Inland” and “Pistol,” will portray a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, a role originated by Duncan LaCroix. Retford, known for his work in “Hoard” and “Ackley Bridge,” will play the headstrong Dougal MacKenzie, which was originally played by Graham McTavish. Ross, known for “Rebus” and “Payback,” will portray Dougal’s shrewd older brother Colum MacKenzie, who was originally played by Gary Lewis. Finally, MacNeill, known for “The Tourist” and “Industry,” will play the voice of reason, a young Ned Gowan, who was originally played by Bill Paterson.

They will join the previously cast Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy, who will play Jamie’s parents Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine will play Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp. Tony Curran has also been cast in the project as Lord Lovat.

The “Outlander” prequel will follow both Jamie and Claire’s parents, the main couple from the original series. The series will be set in two different time periods: early 18th century Scottish Highlands and WWI England.

“We are thrilled to expand our season one cast with some well-known characters from the ‘Outlander’ universe. We’re so excited to welcome Rory, Sam, Séamus and Conor to the MacKenzie and Fraser clans and to explore the young journeys of these fan-favorite characters,” showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said in a press release.

Roberts will executive produce the prequel alongside Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce, and Diana Gabaldon will be a consulting producer. Sony Pictures Television will produce the series, which will be available across all Starz platforms in the U.S. and Canada.

The final eight episodes of “Outlander” Season 7 are set to premiere later this year. The Starz hit has also been confirmed for a 10-episode Season 8, which is set to be the romantic drama’s last.