Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones to Star in ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7

Netflix unveiled a star-studded lineup of leading cast members for the highly-anticipated seventh season of “Black Mirror.”

Notable names headlining the latest installment of the dark, satirical anthology series include Paul Giamatti, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, Awkwafina, Cristin Milioti and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Other additions include Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Chris O’Dowd, Paul G. Raymond, Jimmi Simpson and Harriet Walter.

“Black Mirror,” which is created by Charlie Brooker, was renewed by the streamer back in November. Its sixth season premiered in June 2023 — four years after its fifth season, which consisted of only three episodes, including the Miley Cyrus-led episode titled “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.”

Season 7 will premiere in 2025 with six new episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister. Filming on the season is currently underway and additional information about specific episodes and characters is under wraps.

In addition to Brooker, Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones serve as executive producers. Broke & Bones is the production company and the series is licensed by Banijay Rights.