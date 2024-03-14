Charlie Brooker’s dark satire anthology series “Black Mirror” will return for a seventh season in 2025, the streamer revealed Thursday.

Six brand new episodes will make up the next installment, executive produced by Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones in addition to Brooker, including the return of the USS Callister, a spaceship once commanded by Captain Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons). The sci-fi adventure sequel will pick up after the events of Daly’s death.

Season 6 of the dystopian show arrived on Netflix in June 2023 with a November renewal for the upcoming season.

Elsewhere, Jamie Dornan will play identical twins Adam and Lee in “The Undertow,” commissioned for Netflix from Complete Fiction. Mackenzie Davis will portray Adam’s wife Nicola. The series will be based on the Nordisk Film Production AS television series “Twin,” created by Kristoffer Metcalfe. Complete Fiction and wiip will produce the show, which starts production on the Scottish Highlands and Islands later this year.

New series “The Choice” will start filming in the spring of 2024, arriving to the streamer in 2025. Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy will star as the British Prime Minister and French President in the UK series, with “Queen Charlotte” breakout Corey Mylchreest, Lucian Msamati, Ashley Thomas, James Cosmo and Jehnny Beth also joining the cast.

Jones will portray recently-elected British Prime Minister Abigail Dalton, whose healthcare crisis contributes to her battle for office, in addition to executive producing. Vivienne Toussaint (Delpy) is the first female French president campaigning for re-election. The two women are headed to a summit to see if they can come to an agreement that will help each other and their problems.

Mylchreest will portray Toussaint’s stepson Matheo Lewis, Msamati will play Dalton’s Chief of Staff Kofi Adomako and Thomas will portray Dalton’s doctor husband. Cosmo will play Max Dalton, her ailing father, and Beth will portray Toussaint’s Chief of Staff Adrienne Pelletier. When Dalton’s husband gets kidnapped, their fierce rivalry could stand in the way as they need to unite to take down the plot that threatens both of them.

The streamer announced several more projects on Thursday, including: