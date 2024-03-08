Jamie Dornan has no illusions about what his most disliked film is.

Speaking with Sean Evans on “Hot Ones,” the Irish actor known for the “Fifty Shades of Grey” trilogy, “Belfast,” “The Fall” and now Netflix’s “The Tourist” opened up about which one of his films would probably earn him a punch in the face at an Irish pub. And that crown goes to: “Wild Mountain Thyme,” his 2020 romantic drama costarring Emily Blunt.

To hear him tell it, “kind of everyone hated” it — and fans have told him so “face-to-face.”

Evans’ question came on the penultimate level of wing spiciness in the beloved interview series: “Which of your films or TV projects would you say would be most likely to earn you a free pint at an Irish pub, and which one do you think would be most likely to get you punched in the face?”

“In Ireland?” Dornan asked. “This might be the easiest answer of my life.”

The first answer was the 2016 Netflix drama “The Siege of Jadotville,” which Dornan described as “a true story about an Irish army in the Congo in 1961.”

“I think a lot of Irish people are happy that I told that story,” Dornan said. “I’m pretty certain that someone’s bought me a pint for bringing that story to light.”

“Wild Mountain Thyme” tells the story of Anthony (Dornan) and Rosemary (Blunt), two star-crossed lovers who become ensnared in a land dispute, and is based on John Patrick Shanley’s play “Outside Mullingar.” It’s reception is another matter entirely.

“And then I did a film with Emily Blunt called ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ that kind of everyone hated, so,” the actor said.

“Like, they addressed it with you?” Evans asked.

“They addressed it, they’ve addressed it to me face-to-face, yup. And a lot of people address it in print,” Dornan said, coyly. “So, yeah, I think that was probably the thing that would — I don’t think anyone’s going to punch me in the face. I really hope not.”

“Well you know what Jamie?” Evans responded. “If we’ve learned anything today, it’s that you can take a punch in the face.”

“Well there you go,” Dornan concluded. “This is good.”

Watch the “Tourist” star’s full “Hot Ones,” which also sees him reminiscing about his early days as a struggling actor and bartender, in the video above.