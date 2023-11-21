‘Black Mirror’ Renewed for Season 7 at Netflix

“Black Mirror” has been renewed for a seventh season at Netflix.

The news comes after the sixth installment of the sci-fi series premiered on the streamer in June — four years after its fifth season, which consisted of only three episodes, including the Miley Cyrus-led episode titled “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.” Season 6 reached the streamer’s Top 10 most-watched TV shows in 92 countries and spent 4 weeks in Netflix’s global top 10 for English-language TV.

The sixth season of “Black Mirror” included an extremely meta episode titled “Joan Is Awful,” which centered on an ordinary woman (Annie Murphy), who is shocked to discover a dramatized version of her life has become the subject of a new TV show on streaming service Streamberry, with Salma Hayek Pinault playing Joan.

In another Season 6 installment, titled “Beyond the Sea,” introduced two astronauts, played by Aaron Paul and Josh Hartnett, who spend time with their families on Earth in a replica of their likeness while their bodies remain aboard a multi-year space mission.

In addition to Murphy, Hayek Pinault, Paul and Hartnett, the cast for Season 6 was rounded out by Anjana Vasan, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.

“Black Mirror” is created, written and executive produced by Charlie Brooker, with its first season premiering in 2011. Additional executive producers on Season 6 included Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones and “Ms. Marvel” head writer Bisha K. Ali. The series is licensed by Banijay Rights.

On top of its existing six seasons, in 2018, “Black Mirror” released interactive, “Choose Your Own Adventure”-style film “Bandersnatch,” which was led by Fionn Whitehead and Will Poulter.

News of the renewal was first reported by Variety.