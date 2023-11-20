‘UnPrisoned’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

“UnPrisoned,” an Onyx Collective dramedy executive produced by and starring Kerry Washington, has been renewed for a second season at Hulu.

The series, whose writers’ room for Season 2 is already up and running, follows a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

The series is created by Tracy McMillan and inspired by her life. McMillan, Washington, Delroy Lindo, Yvette Lee Bowser, Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden and Simpson Street’s Pilar Savone executive produce. In addition to Washington and Lindo, the show’s cast includes Marque Richardson, Faly Rakotohavana and Jordyn McIntosh.

The move comes as Washington has reupped her overall deal with ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. The exclusive 3-year-pact will see her continue to produce broadcast, cable and streaming projects through her Simpson Street banner, which has been with Disney Television Studios since the production company’s launch in 2016.

Washington is an Emmy-winning, SAG, and Golden Globe-nominated actor, New York Times best-selling author, director, producer, and activist who is best known for her role as Olivia Pope on ABC’s hit drama “Scandal.”

She can currently be seen on the third season of her YouTube series, “Street You Grew Up On,” and will next star in “Shadow Force” and Tyler Perry’s upcoming WWII film “6888”, both of which she executive produces. Washington’s other recent acting credits include “The School for Good and Evil” on Netflix and the Audible scripted podcast series “The Prophecy.”

Meanwhile, her directing credits include “Insecure,” “Scandal,” “SMILF” and the pilot episode of Simpson Street-produced Hulu series “Reasonable Doubt,” which is executive produced by Washington and now going into Season 2.

In addition to “Reasonable Doubt” and “Street You Grew Up On,” Simpson Street’s credits include the 2019 Emmy- nominated limited series “Little Fires Everywhere,” as well as HBO’s “Confirmation”, Netflix’s “American Son”, the Emmy award-winning ABC special, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” and “The Fight.”

“Kerry is the gold standard for a what a multihyphenate should be—

passionate, prolific and endlessly kind. She, Pilar and the Simpson Street

team are incredible collaborators, and we’re so proud of our most recent

Onyx Collective/Hulu series UnPrisoned and Reasonable Doubt, as well as

our award-winning series Little Fires Everywhere,” ABC Signature executive vice president of creative affairs Tracy Underwood said in a statement. “We look forward to many more years of their unparalleled creativity and talent.”

Washington is repped by CAA, Washington Square Arts, The Lede Company,

and Gretchen Rush