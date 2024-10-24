Peacock to Offer Multiview Coverage Experience on Election Night

Peacock is expanding its multiview experience on Election Night, in hopes of recreating the success it saw with the feature during the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics. This marks the first time the offering will be available outside of a sporting event, allowing viewers to absorb the night’s results through a “curated three-view experience featuring breaking news, data analysis and real-time results.”

“Peacock continues to define the live streaming experience for audiences,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “By expanding our popular Multiview feature to election night, we’re coupling the incredible expertise of NBC News with Peacock’s leading technology to curate a customer-first way to watch election coverage.”

Peacock will offer three live streams of all of NBC News’ election coverage, including “NBC News Now” with Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, Kornacki Cam with Steve Kornacki and Electoral College results. The Election Night hub will be available Nov. 1-7, which gives users the ability to follow crucial news stories before and after the election.

The multiview experience will be available beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5 until 2 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and will be available across smart TVs, streaming devices, web browsers, and tablets.

