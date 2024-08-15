Peacock Extends Hit Olympics Commentary Series ‘Gold Zone,’ Multiview Feature to Paris 2024 Paralympics

Peacock is continuing its Olympic love story with the Paralympic Games. The streamer will employ both its multiview functionality and its buzzy coverage show, “Gold Zone,” to cover the upcoming sporting event, which begins on Aug. 29.

CNN personality Carolyn Manno will host “Gold Zone” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET each day of the Paralympics, which will run from Aug. 29 to Sept. 7. This will mark the sixth consecutive Paralympic Games Manno has hosted for NBCUniversal. Previously, she served as a sled hockey reporter for Beijing 2022 as well as a studio host from Sochi 2014 to Tokyo 2020. Manno also recently finished her seventh Olympic Games assignment for NBCU during Paris 2024, hosting coverage on USA Network.

Additionally, Peacock will stream over 1,500 hours of live coverage of the event, a record-breaking number of streaming hours for the event. That total will include all 22 Paralympic sports.

Peacock’s Paralympics hub will be available on Aug. 20 and will feature curated rails of live and upcoming events, dedicated sections for each Paralympic sport, full event replays, medal standings and an interactive schedule. It will also include streams of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as linear coverage from NBC, USA Network and CNBC.

“Coming off its resounding success during the Paris Olympics, ‘Gold Zone’ will make its Paralympics debut and provide a whirlwind trip around the Games each day as Team USA’s athletes compete against the world’s best,” Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of programming for the NBC Olympics and Paralympics, said in a statement to press. “Paralympic veteran host Carolyn Manno will guide viewers to the best events, moments and stories as they happen, from goalball to blind soccer to table tennis and many more.”

“‘Gold Zone’ and multiview broke through as two fan-favorite features during the Olympics, and we know they’ll continue to be valuable in driving discovery and engagement during the Paralympics,” Kelly Campbell, president of Peacock and direct-to-consumer for NBCUniversal, said in a press release. “They epitomize Peacock’s unique, industry-leading live streaming experience, seamlessly showcasing both the magic of the Games and the power of the platform.”

“Gold Zone” was first released ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics. During the Games, it consistently ranked as one of the platform’s top five most-watched Olympics titles. The program also nearly quadrupled its viewership over the course of the Games. By the end of the Games, one in five Olympics viewers were tuning in to watch the series.