Peacock Picks Up A24 Series ‘Superfakes’ From Benny and Josh Safdie, Alice Ju

The crime drama follows a Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer who gets sucked into the black market underworld

Peacock is diving into the black market underworld with its latest series order for “Superfakes.” The crime drama comes from A24 with Benny and Josh Safdie as executive producers.

“Superfakes” follows a small-time Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer, who upon entering the dangerous underworld of the black market has her life forever changed as she tries to balance the perfect suburban existence for her family with her criminal dealings. No cast is currently attached to the project.

The series is created, written and executive produced by Alice Ju, who also serves as showrunner. Ju has some major credits to her name as she previously wrote and produced for both Netflix’s “Beef” and “Russian Doll,” Max’s “The Other Two” and Peacock’s “Poker Face.”

The series will be executive produced by Josh and Benny Safdie, who are best known for the Adam Sandler drama “Uncut Gems.” Other EPs include Howard Klein (“The Office,” “Parks and Recreation”) and Olivia Gerke (“Fantasmas”) for 3 Arts as well as Ronald Bronstein and Eli Bush. The series is produced by A24 and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

This marks the second TV series to come from the Benny and Josh Safdie, the first being 2023’s “The Curse.” The Showtime original followed Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder as a couple dedicated to flipping houses into eco-friendly homes. As they try to get their HGTV show off the ground, the lines between their cheery onscreen personas and tense reality begin to blur.

Benny Safdie is also behind “The Smashing Machine,” the upcoming biographical drama about MMA fighter Mark Kerr, starring Dwayne Johnson. As for Josh Safdie, he is a producer on the Mary Bronstein comedy drama starring Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

