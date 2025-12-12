Pete Buttigieg Says Trump’s Power Will Collapse ‘First Within His Party’ as Indiana Rejects New Political Map | Video

Pete Buttigieg is confident that Donald Trump’s power collapse is going to happen first within the Republican Party – and the evidence seems clear after Indiana votes to reject its new political map.

Ahead of Thursday’s vote in the Indiana State Senate, Buttigieg told “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that the lack of support within the state’s Republican supermajority senate to redistrict the state — even with “the President of the United States personally begging them” — was “really telling.”

“In the same way that before taking over this country, he took over his party, I think the way that his party is starting to collapse will be first within his party and then more broadly in the country,” Buttigieg said. “But here is the thing, these Republicans are doing something that many in my party are still struggling to do – which is actually to imagine what happens next.”

He added: “They’re doing this because they’re thinking ahead because they are aware of something we know as a fact is true, but we have trouble actually picturing, which is that a day will come when Donald Trump is no longer active in American politics.”

Watch the segment below:

Key Republicans are starting to prepare for the inevitable: the departure of Donald Trump from American politics.



So should Democrats. pic.twitter.com/eHiAUvgS7z — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 11, 2025

On Thursday, the Indiana state senators voted to reject the redistricting that Trump pushed hard for alongside other key Republican players like Vice President JD Vance and Speaker Mike Johnson. The vote failed 19-31.

“I see no justification that outweighs the harms it would inflict upon the people’s faith in the integrity of our elections and our system of government,” State Sen. Spencer Deery said at the time. “It’s time to say no to pressure from Washington, D.C.”

Buttigieg turned to social media Thursday before the vote was finalized and doubled-down on what Indiana voting to reject redistricting could herald for Trump’s power base.

“If Indiana legislators hold firm on their conscience today, it will among other things be a much-needed rejection of the idea that you can get your way on policy through bullying, intimidation and threats,” he wrote.