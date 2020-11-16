Soul Jamie Foxx

Disney/Pixar

How Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Creators Navigated Race in Studio’s First Movie With Black Lead Character

by | November 16, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

“There were a lot of caution cones we had to put up,” co-director Kemp Powers says
Pixar’s much anticipated jazz-themed movie “Soul” represents Pixar’s first animated film featuring a Black lead character. And as the movie heads to a Christmas Day release on Disney+, it is clear that the studio navigated around racial issues with extra care after having faced criticism for a lack of diversity both on screen and behind the scenes.

In the fantasy tale co-directed by Pete Docter (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Kemp Powers, Jamie Foxx voices Joe Gardner, a mild-mannered middle school music teacher who finally gets his chance to perform on stage as the opening act at a jazz club. Unfortunately, Joe’s soul becomes separated from his body when he accidentally falls into a manhole, turning the character into a glowing blue-green ghost, or “soul.”

“Soul” filmmakers took pains to make sure “Soul” did not fall down a manhole of negative racial and cultural stereotypes on the movie’s journey to the screen. That didn’t prevent the film from facing criticism on some entertainment websites, social media and the campus newspaper Iowa State Daily who responded to the trailer by accusing the filmmakers of hiding the racial identity of the lead character because he is a ghost throughout a good portion of the movie.

Become a member to read more.
Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Why Griffin Gaming Partners Is Making a 9-Figure Bet on Social Gaming (But Not VR)
snl post election black viewers empire

Post-Election ‘SNL’ Is Highest-Rated TV Show Among African Americans Since an ‘Empire’ Episode Last Fall
Grey's Anatomy

Ratings: Patrick Dempsey’s Surprise ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return Is Thursday’s Top Entertainment Show

Virtual Concerts Are Set to Reshape the Music Industry Post-Pandemic
newsmax tv

Newsmax’s Election Week Ratings Skyrocket 183%, Still Lags Far Behind Major Cable News Networks
CMAs 2020

CMAs Sink 45% in Ratings, Edge NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Lineup – but Not Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’
2020 holiday tv movies hallmark lifetime

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Hallmark and Lifetime Avoided Elf-Sized 2020 Holiday Movie Slates
TAYSHIA ADAMS

Ratings: Tayshia Adams’ 1st Full ‘Bachelorette’ Episode Rises 23% From Clare Crawley’s Season Premiere
joe biden hollywood

What Hollywood Wants From a Biden Presidency: Fix China, Handle Coronavirus
alex trebek

Alex Trebek Underwent Experimental Cancer Treatment From L.A. Times Owner’s Biotech Company

Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Improves With AJ McLean Elimination