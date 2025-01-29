Post-Inauguration ‘The View’ Draws Biggest Audience Since Election With 2.8 Million Viewers | Exclusive

The post-inauguration episode of “The View” scored the biggest audience the talk show has seen since the November 2024 election, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As the hosts unpacked the first day of Donald Trump’s second presidency, the Tuesday, Jan. 21 edition of “The View” scored 2.77 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day viewing figures. The post-inauguration episode ranks as “The Views” most-watched telecast in 11 weeks since the post-election show on Nov. 6.

The post-inauguration episode boosted “The View” to score its largest overall audience in nearly three months, with the week of Jan. 20 averaging 2.61 million total viewers, up 8% from the previous week’s viewership of 2.41 million. Viewership for “The View” also saw a 6% increase compared to the same week last year, which averaged 2.46 million.

“The View” also saw week-over-week viewership gains in its key demos, securing 189,000 viewers among women 25-54 — up 3% from last week’s viewership of 183,000 — and 130,000 viewers among women 18-49 — up 4% from the previous week’s 125,000 viewers in the demo.

As the show secured a 1.81 household rating and an average 2.61 million total viewers, “The View” ranked as the No. 1 most-watched daytime network talk show and news program in both rating and total viewers. By comparison, NBC’s “Today Third Hour” scored a 1.44 rating and 2.15 million viewers, “Today with Jenna & Friends” scored a 1.02 rating and 1.54 million viewers and “NBC News Daily” averaged a 0.91 rating and 1.36 million viewers.

Season to date, “The View” is averaging 2.58 million viewers — up 5% from the 2.45 million viewers averaged by comparable weeks last season — and marking a 4-year high for “The View” since the 2020-21 season. This season is averaging a 1.77 rating, making “The View” the most-watched program among among all daytime talk shows and news programs for the fifth season in a row.