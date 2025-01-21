‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Says Trump Himself Is a DEI Hire | Video

As Donald Trump and his allies continue their push to strip DEI initiatives around the country, “The View” host Sunny Hostin is finding some irony in it, calling the man himself a DEI hire on Tuesday morning.

Of course, the ABC host didn’t mean the he was hired as part of diversity efforts. Her assertion came as she and her co-hosts discussed Trump’s second inauguration, and what he chose to address during his speech to the American people.

Within that speech was a promise that “We will forge a society that is color blind and merit based.” But Hostin scoffed at that.

TRUMP OUTLINES HIS VISION FOR 'GOLDEN AGE': #TheView co-hosts share their takeaways from Pres. Trump's second inauguration after he was sworn in as the 47th U.S. president. pic.twitter.com/WG5hPvoP99 — The View (@TheView) January 21, 2025

“You’re talking about a man who didn’t become the president of the United States because of merit,” she said. “He hasn’t had, really, he had no political experience whatsoever. He had no business experience. He was given everything that he has.”

Indeed, much of Trump’s wealth over the last several decades was inherited, in part from his father. According to a New York Times report back in 2018, he received at least $413 million from his father (much of it through fraud).

“He is, if anything, a DEI hire,” Hostin quipped. “A didn’t-earn-it hire.”

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.