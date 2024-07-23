Prime Video Has a Brand New Look: Updated Nav Bar, AI Recommendations Begin Rollout

If your Prime Video looks a little off today, that’s on purpose. The Amazon streamer is adding a new navigation bar, generative AI-fueled personalized recommendations, a Top 10 viewing list and a clearer system that designates between Prime Video and for-purchase titles as part of a new update to its platform.

The update begins its rollout Tuesday and will become available to all customers globally in the coming weeks, the streamer said.

The update starts with a new navigation bar that includes specific destinations such as “Home,” “Movies,” “TV Shows,” “Sports” and “Live TV.” This bar will also allow users to see their active add-on subscriptions. So if you’re subscribed to Paramount+ through your Prime Video account, you’ll be able to access that content from this new and improved hub.

However, arguably the biggest new addition to the navigation bar is the “Prime” section, which allows subscribers to browse the shows and movies included for free in their Prime Video accounts. For a long time there has been a great deal of confusion between which titles are included in Prime Video and which are available for digital rental or purchase. This new hub makes that distinction clearer. The “Prime” section also gives users a guide to the Prime benefits available in their country, including exclusive deals.

As for the for-purchase titles on Prime Video, those will be designated with a yellow shopping bag icon on the show or movie’s title card. Additionally, if a user scrolls over a title that’s available on another add-on platform, that platform will be clearly highlighted.

Users will also be able to browse, sign-up for and manage active add-on subscriptions directly from the navigation bar by using the “Subscriptions” option. In the U.S., Prime Video offers more than 100 add-on subscriptions.

In addition to clarifying the Prime Video vs. purchase distinction, this update also makes it easier for users to watch exactly the type of content they might enjoy. Prime Video is introducing “Made for You” collections within the “Movies” and “TV” destinations. Using Amazon Bedrock, an AWS service for building and scaling generative AI applications, Prime Video will now offer personalized recommendations.

But that’s not all. Users will finally be able to see which titles are being widely watched on the platform thanks to categories such as “Top 10 in the U.S.” or “Trending Shows.”

“We’re always listening to customers and reviewing feedback, and it’s clear that many are in search of a more intuitive streaming experience,” Kam Keshmiri, vice president of design at Prime Video, said in a press release about the updates. “With the improvements we have made to the user experience, customers will be presented with an easy-to-navigate entertainment destination where they can discover new titles and enjoy favorites, as well as sign-up or switch add-on subscriptions with just a few clicks. Best of all, they can do this while using a single login.”