‘Prodigal Son’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Fox has renewed its Tom Payne- and Michael Sheen-led drama “Prodigal Son” for Season 2 to air during the 2020-2021 season, the network announced Thursday.

Created by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, the psychological thriller follows Malcolm Bright (Payne), a psychologist who has a gift for understanding how serial killers think, because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly (Sheen) was one of the worst, a notorious serial killer called “The Surgeon,” per Fox’s description. Bright is the best criminal psychologist around and murder is the family business. He uses his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve crimes for his longtime mentor, NYPD detective Girl Arroyo (Lou Diamond Phillips), all while dealing with his manipulative mother, Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), his seemingly normal sister, Ainsley Whitly (Halston Sage) and a homicidal father still looking to bond with his prodigal son. In the season finale, the events of “the girl in the box” mystery concluded with a shocking twist suggesting that killing runs deep in the Whitly family.

The series also stars Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts and Keiko Agena.

The first season of “Prodigal Son,” which debuted last fall and ended April 27, averaged a 1.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.8 million total viewers, according to the “most current” data from Nielsen, figures that include a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available.

“From the moment ‘Prodigal Son’ premiered, fans have been captivated by the astounding performances turned in by Tom Payne and Michael Sheen, as they go head-to-head in one of most unique family relationships on television,” Fox Entertainment president of entertainment, Michael Thorn, said. “Adding to these searing dynamics are the equally compelling portrayals from Bellamy Young, Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and the entire cast in a brilliant premiere season as told by Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver. We’d like to thank our friends Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and everyone at Warner Bros. Television for helping make a series that left everyone wanting more, and we’re thrilled to have ‘Prodigal Son’ return for our 2020-21 slate.”

The freshman drama was the lone scripted series still awaiting decision at the network for inclusion on the 2020-2021 slate, with the previously renewed series being “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “Bless the Harts,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man Standing,” “The Resident” and “The Simpsons.” This season’s canceled/ending series include “Almost Family,” “BH90210,” “Deputy,” “Empire” and “Outmatched.”

“Prodigal Son” is executive produced by Fedak and Sklaver, who are showrunners and writers on the series. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Adam Kane also executive produce the drama, which hails from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.