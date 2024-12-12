‘Queer Eye’ Season 9 Cast: Who Replaced Bobby Berk?

The Fab Five saw a bit of a shakeup for “Queer Eye” Season 9.

After eight seasons of impeccable interior design makeovers, Bobby Berk announced he would not return to the Netflix show in November 2023.

While many of his fans and castmates shared their love for Berk, some fans speculated he had been pushed out by fellow castmember, fashion expert Tan France, who denied that in no uncertain terms and also said Berk had been “fired.”

In a subsequent interview with Vanity Fair, Berk said that he left because their contract ended with Season 8 and he had already started looking ahead to other projects. He also said he was surprised that his co-stars changed their minds, saying “I can’t be mad — for a second I was.”

Berk also confirmed that he and France had indeed had a falling out, but he stressed it had nothing to do with the show, that it was a personal matter and “nothing romantic, just to clarify that.” He also said he and France have begun to repair their friendship and he expects that to continue.

Whatever the case, for Season 9, Jeremiah Brent — who happens to be a friend of France’s — has replaced Berk as the design head.

Read on to learn more about the newest member of the Fab 5.

Jeremiah Brent at the Crate & Barrel x Jeremiah Brent launch event in Los Angeles, California. (Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images) Jeremiah Brent The interior designer founded his own firm, Jeremiah Brent Design, which launched with locations in New York City and Los Angeles in 2012. Since then Brent has also launched his own lifestyle brand Atrio. Brent is married to fellow interior designer Nate Berkus, with whom he shares two young children. The couple has appeared on the HGTV docuseries “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” and Brent has previously appeared in Netflix’s “Say I Do,” the Emmy-winning Home Made Simple and “The Rachel Zoe Project.” Read on to catch up on the rest of the Fab 5. (Courtesy of Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Karamo Brown Brown serves as the “culture expert” on “Queer Eye.” The television personality and social worker helps share the humanity of the subjects of each episode. Brown also hosts his own daytime talk show “Karamo” for NBC Universal. Tan France attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Tan France France serves as the fashion expert on the series. The fashionista has gone on to host several shows of his own, including “Home at Last with Tan France” for Architestural Digest, Netflix’s “Next in Fashion” and “Dressing Funny.” Most recently, he hosted “Say Yes to the Dress with Tan France” a spinoff of the TLC series for the British network Really. Antoni Porowski attends the 2024 WWD Honors. (Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Antoni Porowski Porowski helps mine the taste of the “Queer Eye” subjects as the show’s food and wine expert. The Fab Five member has since hosted “Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition” for Netflix and has a new show on the way, “No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski,” for which he is set to host and executive produce. Jonathan van Ness at Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 3 World Premiere (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Jonathan Van Ness Van Ness serves as the show’s grooming stylist, managing the subjects’ hair, makeup and styling. Since the show aired, J.V.N has expanded their breadth in the entertainment industry. The television personality hosts their podcast “Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness” and recently announced that their first stand-up special will premiere in January 2025.

“Queer Eye” Season 9 is now streaming on Netflix.