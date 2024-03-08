Tan France Shuts Down ‘Queer Eye’ Rumors, Says He Didn’t Get Jeremiah Brent Hired by ‘Getting Rid’ of Bobby Berk

“That’s not at all how it went down,” the Netflix star said on Instagram

Tan France attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tan France has spoken out about the recent conspiracy theory claiming that he was involved in interior designer Bobby Berk stepping away from “Queer Eye.”

“My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with my trying to get my friend hired,” France said in a video posted on Instagram.

It should be noted that it’s never been reported Berk was fired from “Queer Eye.” Rather, the former cast member said that he walked away from the series to pursue other projects after his contract ended. In late February it was announced that Jeremiah Brent, the founder of Jeremiah Brent Design and the husband of Nate Berkus, would be taking over the Design portion of the reality series.

“Netflix and the production companies did the full on casting. I didn’t prop my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job.” France continued. “Am I so happy that they have the job? Uh-huh. I really am. I think they’re going to be incredible on the show. But I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else.”

The reality star also said that the rumor he was involved in Berk leaving the show started because “of a comment on a gossip blog that just got reposted.”

“From the horse’s mouth, I’m telling you that that’s not at all how it went down, and that’s all I’ll say on the matter,” France concluded.

Brent will officially join the “Queer Eye” cast for Season 9. Production on this upcoming season will start this spring in Las Vegas.

A revival of Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” “Queer Eye” has become one of Netflix’s crown jewels when it comes to reality programming. The series first premiered in 2018 and has won 11 Primetime Emmys since its debut.

