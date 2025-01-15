Rachel Maddow Admits Mike Pence’s Wife Refusing to Stand for Trump at President Carter Funeral Is ‘Marriage Goals’

Rachel Maddow thinks that Mike Pence’s wife Karen refusing to stand and shake hands with Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral defined “marriage goals.”

Maddow appeared on “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM on Wednesday morning when the Carter funeral came up. Cohen pointed out the drama and tense ties each of the living presidents have with one another and asked Maddow if any particular moment of all those encounters stuck out to her. The MSNBC host revealed she tried not to read into body language, but did have a moment that stuck out – Karen Pence snubbing Trump.

“She’s standing next to her husband, Donald Trump walks up, her husband, the former Vice President, stands up and greets Trump. It is the first time that we know of that Mike Pence and Donald Trump have shook hands and looked each other eye-to-eye since Trump incited a mob to go try to kill him and then said he didn’t mind that they might,” Maddow said. “He was advised that they might actually kill Mike Pence, that Mike Pence was in physical danger, and he was like, ‘Yeah. That’s what you get,’ and that’s the last thing that happened between them and this was the first meeting and to see Mike Pence stand up and take it and shake his hand and look him in the eye was one thing.”

She continued, “Then to see his wife not do it and just stay seated and just hold her program and just look up and be like, ‘I am not getting up for you.’ To see the love for her husband, but also the strength that it must’ve taken to do that. You can imagine how wobbly you’d feel doing that, you know, just as a regular human being especially when you’re doing it because of your love for your husband and your husband stands up. I just felt like Mrs. Pence, you know what? I bet that was really hard to do and that was a really human thing and I’m sorry. I’ve had my differences with the Pence family and their professed piety, but that was a marriage goals moment.”

Maddow appeared on Cohen’s radio show promoting her return to MSNBC five nights a week. It was announced on Monday that “The Rachel Maddow Show” will run every weeknight for the first 100 days of Trump’s second term. Alex Wagner will be criss-crossing the country during this time for “Trumpland: The First 100 Days” segments, which will air through April 30, covering the impacts of Trump’s early policies and promises on the electorate.

The pundit will also steer MSNBC’s live coverage of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Maddow will be joined by Wagner, Nicolle Wallace, Joy Reid, Ari Melber, Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell, Stephanie Ruhle and Jen Psaki.