‘Resident Alien’ Moves From Syfy to USA Network With Season 4 Renewal

“Resident Alien” is officially moving from Syfy to USA Network with its Season 4 renewal.

The Alan Tudyk-led series has been renewed for a fourth season by USA, the NBCUniversal-owned network announced Tuesday, shifting over the series after it aired its first three seasons on Syfy.

Based on the Dark Horse comics, “Resident Alien” debuted its freshman season in January 2021, with its third season launching on the network in February 2024. The show centers on Harry (Tudyk), a crash-landed alien whose secret mission is to kill all humans.

Season 3 saw Harry vow to work with General McCallister to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens, which was further complicated after the Grey Hybrid Joseph became the town’s new Deputy.

In addition to Tudyk, the cast of “Resident Alien” includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Judah Prehn and Meredith Garretson.

Chris Sheridan, who adapted the show for television, will continue on as showrunner. Sheridan serves as an EP alongside Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV and Nastaran Dibai. “Resident Alien” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment.

“Resident Alien” marks USA Network’s second scripted series in its lineup after the network recently granted a series order to a TV adaptation of John Grisham’s “The Rainmaker” from Lionsgate and Blumhouse Television. The return to scripted programming follows the “Suits” streaming boom last summer, as well as success for “White Collar” after the Matt Bomer-led drama series hit Netflix earlier this spring.

USA Network has a wide portfolio of unscripted and reality programming, with competition series “Race to Survive: New Zealand” recently returning for a second season, and a new series, titled “The Anonymous” from the producers of “The Traitors,” set to debut this summer. The network will also serve as the exclusive linear home for “WWE Monday Night RAW” and “WWE SmackDown” through the end of 2024 after the shows return on Sept. 13, before the rights move over to Netflix in 2025.