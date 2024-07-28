‘Rings of Power’ Star Morfydd Clark Admits Galadriel Isn’t in a ‘Great Place’ in Season 2, But ‘She Can Carry It’

If Galadriel seemed like she had the desperation of an addict in the trailer for season two of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” to you, don’t worry, you’re not imagining it. But, according to series star Morfydd Clark, “she can carry it.”

The footage, which was released during the Prime Video series’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, gave fans a peek at Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) looming darkness and manipulation, as he helps create the Rings of Power after being cast out by Galadriel in season one.

She willingly wears one of those rings though, swearing up and down that it’s “guiding” her, rather than manipulating her.

Sitting down with TheWrap on the IMDboat at Comic-Con on Saturday, Clark and her costars had a good laugh at how much the character sounded like an addict with that mentality, agreeing that it’s not looking great. But, according to Clark, that’s simply because Galadriel’s “not in a great place” this season.

“I mean, she’s very embarrassed, which I don’t think is something that elves enjoy,” she explained. “It’s not a very elvish feeling.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Elrond ominously warns that anyone wearing one of Sauron’s rings “have become his collaborators.” And while Galadriel insists she’s fine, Clark sees Elrond’s points in a lot of ways.

“I think what’s really fascinating between this kind of battle that she’s got between her and Elrond is that they are both right,” she noted. “And so that’s kind of, I mean, I think that’s often the way whenever anyone’s kind of you’re at odds with anybody. It’s never just straight, simple.”

She continued, “But yeah, I also think that she has taken the fall for, it’s nice to blame people. And actually, I think that kind of what I like about the shows was that kind of everything that was happening in Ismael’s world is part of the reason that Sauron rose, happening in Numenor’s [too].”

All that said, Clark has confidence that Galadriel will be able to handle what’s coming.

“She can carry it,” she said.

We’ll see!

“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” season one is streaming on Prime Video.

Head here for all TheWrap’s coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.