‘Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Season 2 Trailer: Sauron Gets Middle Earth Addicted to Rings | Video

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction to Sauron’s dark power, you’re not alone. It’s clearly a growing problem for the people of Middle-earth in Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” Season 2, and you can see for yourself in the new trailer that premiered Friday during San Diego Comic-Con.

“Rings of Power” Season 2 premieres Aug. 29 on Prime Video. Watch the trailer below:

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” panel in Hall H featured showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and over a dozen cast members, on hand for a discussion of the upcoming season that was moderated Yvette Nicole Brown.

The trailer hints at the deepening darkness in Season 2, as Sauron begins his Sackler-esque return to power, using his powers of deception and manipulation to aid in the creation of the Rings of Power (and, we assume, the One Ring itself). Elrond certainly seems concerned about Sauron’s growing influence, warning at one point that all who wear these rings “have become his collaborators.” Galadriel, meanwhile, insists she doesn’t have a problem and can quit anytime, saying in voice-over narration, “you believe this ring is deceiving me, but I believe it is guiding me.” Get help!

The trailer also gives glimpses at a young Shelob, an army of Barrow-wights, Hill-troll Damrod, a Sea Worm, and Ents (for normies: They’re the giant talking trees) — as well as several huge battles.

Per the official “The Rings of Power” Season 2 synopsis, “Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. As friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good—Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots—will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all: each other.”

On hand for the panel were Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, and Daniel Weyman.

The second season is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison also executive produce. Director Charlotte Brändström serves as co-executive producer, alongside producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Additional Season Two directors include Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.

