‘Rings of Power’ Season 2 Debuts at No. 2 on Nielsen Streaming Charts With Over 1 Billion Minutes Viewed

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” debuted its second season as Nielsen’s No. 2 most-watched streaming program in the last week of August.

The Prime Video series, which released the first three episodes of Season 2 on Thursday, Aug. 29, logged 1.015 billion minutes viewed across its 11 existing episodes during the interval of Aug. 26-Sept. 1, according to Nielsen. “The Rings of Power” stood as the most-watched original streaming show during the week, but was outpaced on the overall streaming list by “Prison Break.”

“Prison Break,” which has been gaining traction since it was added to Netflix in late July, continued its reign atop the overall streaming list for a fourth consecutive week, this time racking up 1.188 billion viewing minutes across Netflix and Hulu. Viewership for “Prison Break” saw a 17% downtick when compared to the previous week, which scored 1.43 billion viewing minutes.

“Family Guy” followed in third place on the overall list, also cracking 1 billion minutes viewed on Hulu, while “A Discovery of Witches” took the No. 4 spot with 915,000 minutes viewed on Netflix and “The Accident” (2024) took fifth place with 891,000 minutes viewed on Netflix.

While “Only Murders in the Building” didn’t make it onto the Top 10 overall most-streamed programs list, the debut of Season 4 on Aug. 27 boosted the Hulu series to reach 460,000 minutes viewed, taking the No. 5 spot on the streaming originals list. “The Umbrella Academy” was sixth on the list with 393,000 minutes viewed, while “Emily in Paris” took eighth place with 348,000 minutes viewed.

Netflix’s “The Deliverance” was the most-watched streaming movie of the week with 635,000 minutes viewed, coming ahead of the streamer’s “The Union,” which took second place with 548,000 minutes viewed, as well as “Migration,” which took the No. 3 spot on the most-streamed movies list with 455,000 minutes viewed.