Rob Reiner Says ‘MAGA Scum’ Have Already Wrecked Bluesky

Donald Trump’s supporters wrecked X in popular opinion — and now they’re ruining Bluesky, according to Rob Reiner.

The acclaimed director on Wednesday night said “MAGA scum” have come to Bluesky, the growing rival to Elon Musk’s X, and made it “vile, racist and evil.”

About 90 minutes later, Reiner said he was checking into a facility for “peace and relaxation” and wouldn’t be on his phone or social media for a few days. “Just calmness to heal my pain,” he noted.

This platform is vile, racist and evil. It did not take long for MAGA scum to come spread their lies. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner.bsky.social) 2024-11-21T03:57:47.446Z

I have made the decision to take the next few days to check into a facility for peace and relaxation. No phones, social media , no trolls, just calmness to heal my pain. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner.bsky.social) 2024-11-21T05:23:35.317Z

Reiner’s social media detox is notable, considering things were all good just a week ago for him on Bluesky.

“I have decided to move here for a less hateful experience,” Reiner posted on the platform last week.

Things have clearly changed since then, even as Bluesky has been dubbed “Blue Heaven” by many disenchanted left-leaning X users. The platform has enjoyed a surge in new users since Election Day, as many have ditched X due to Musk’s backing of president-elect Trump (those self-imposed X exiles include media pundits like MSNBC’s Joy Reid and actors Mark Hamill and Gabrielle Union, among others.)

Reiner is one of Hollywood’s most prominent Democrats, having appeared several times on “Real Time With Bill Maher” and MSNBC to share his progressive views.

The “A Few Good Men” director took a two-week break from posting on X following Election Day. But he returned on Wednesday to share his thoughts on Trump beating Kamala Harris.



“Now that America has elected a Convicted Felon with Authoritarian proclivities, I fear that Democracy’s return won’t be any time soon,” the actor posted. “The long term solutions are daunting. Democrats need to re-adopt the 50 state strategy. And most importantly, a competitive information distribution system must be built to combat the massive disinformation currently being fed to the American people.”

Reiner has 2.3 million followers on X and 12,100 followers on Bluesky.

While X has seen many prominent celebrities and journalists leave the app in the last two weeks, its user base has remained stable, thanks to a 27% surge in new downloads in the U.S.