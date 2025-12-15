Gavin Newsom Reveres Rob Reiner’s Commitment to Protecting Democracy, Equal Rights: ‘It’s How I Got to Know Him’ | Video

Gavin Newsom mourned the death of Rob and Michele Reiner by remembering their social activism, including the support he received from the filmmaker early on in his career.

The California governor recalled how “The Princess Bride” director was a staunch supporter of social, racial and economic justice. In fact, Newsom noted that Reiner “had [his] back” when he voiced his support for same-sex marriage at a time when that wasn’t a popular thing to do.

“I was on a Zoom with the Reiners just a few weeks back,” Newsom shared. “I was just reminded about how consistent they’ve been, how constant they’ve been, in the cause of not just protecting democracy but promoting well-being, social justice, racial justice [and] economic justice.”

He added: “I was out there feeling a little alone doing same-sex marriage in 2004. It was Rob who reached out – it’s how I got to know him – saying he had my back at a time when a lot of members of my own party, the Democratic Party, didn’t.”

A note on my friend, Rob Reiner — a man of courage and conviction. pic.twitter.com/Fpk5Nj270s — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) December 15, 2025

As Newsom continued, he shared that Reiner had “been a friend for decades.”

“He actually was a co-host for an event I’m doing later this week,” he noted. “It just breaks my heart.”

Reiner, the acclaimed director of films including “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Princess Bride,” was a liberal political activist who roundly opposed Donald Trump and his policies. He endorsed Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, respectively, and in 2021 worked to develop a TV project on Trump’s alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As an inverse to Newsom’s words and memories on Reiner, President Trump posted his own thoughts on the double murder. Taking to Truth Social, Trump posted that it was Reiner’s opposition to him that led to his death.

“Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” Trump wrote on Monday. “He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”

The Reiners were found dead in their Brentwood home Sunday afternoon. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested for the murder of both his parents. An individual close to the family told TheWrap that the couple was found with knife wounds, while People and TMZ reported early Monday that their throats were slashed.

Despite offering a $4 million-figure bail, the LAPD has since updated that detail to note that Nick is currently in custody without bail. The case will next be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday.