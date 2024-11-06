Sabrina Carpenter Registers Over 35,000 New Voters Ahead of Election

Sabrina Carpenter continued her dominant year by helping to register a staggering number of new voters for the 2024 election, the most of any artist for this election cycle.

Carpenter – who blew up this year with songs like “Espresso,” “Please Please Please” and “Taste” – helped register 35,814 new voters through HeadCount, TheWrap has learned.

The pop star also engaged with a further 263,087 potential voters through her “Short n’ Sweet” concert run in 2024, on top of the above registered voters. That’s thanks to a variety of HeadCount’s parameters, including giveaways, postcards and activations.

HeadCount is a nonprofit organization that works with celebrities to specifically get younger demographics to vote through education and fan-driven incentives like concerts and contests.

Carpenter came in the top spot ahead of Ariana Grande, who helped register 15,591 new voters and engaged with 85,848 others. Notably, Green Day’s “Savior” album helped the band break HeadCount’s single-tour registration record with 7,900 new voters and 61,000 additional engagements. Grande’s 2019 Sweetener World Tour previously held that record.

“Through our partnerships with over 100 top music artists — like Sabrina Carpenter, Green Day, Ariana Grande and so many others — HeadCount had a record-breaking year, registering over 450,000 new voters and engaging over 3 million more people to make sure they vote,” executive director Lucille Wenegieme shared in a statement to TheWrap. “Our model works because musicians and celebrities have a cultural cache and an intimate connection with their fans, especially among young people, whose identity as a fan of a particular artist can be even stronger than other aspects of their identity, including affiliation with a political party or candidate. We are so grateful to our artist partners and their teams for inspiring their fans to take control of their future.”

Celebrity endorsements play a big part in driving voter engagement in every election, and 2024 is no different. Famous names supporting Kamala Harris include many of Marvel’s Avengers – Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., etc. – as well as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Beyoncé and Oprah.

For Donald Trump, one of his biggest celebrity endorsements came just one day before the election. Podcast powerhouse Joe Rogan spoke out in favor of the former president on Monday after featuring the candidate on his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” in October. Meanwhile, “Shazam!” and “Chuck” star Zachary Levi has also voiced his support for Trump.

Either way you lean, polls close Tuesday night in America.