How to Watch Steve Kornacki and His Big Board on Election Night | Video

Election Day is a stressful one in America — but at least Steve Kornacki can make it a bit easier.

Kornacki – the beloved MSNBC journalist and political analyst – shot to viral fame during his coverage of the 2020 election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Throughout the night, as Kornacki referred to incoming polling data via his Big Board, the Internet started to go wild for him. After a bit of coverage, he even earned nicknames like “map daddy” and “chart throb.”

A combination of Kornacki’s khaki-clad look, his wielding of the Big Board, and his expertise in the number-crunching of real-time data made him an instant Election Night sensation. Now, NBC is hoping to bring that fervor back for their coverage of the 2024 presidential election between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. They’re implementing something called the “Kornacki Cam” so viewers can keep a constant eye on the journalist as more votes roll in through the night.

Here’s what you need to know about where and when you can tune into Kornacki’s Election Night coverage.

What time will Steve Kornacki’s coverage begin?

Steve Kornacki is a part of NBC’s Election Night coverage, which is set to start at 6 p.m. ET. The coverage will run until around 2 a.m. ET on Nov. 6.

Where can I watch Steve Kornacki’s Election Night coverage?

Steve Kornacki is taking part in the NBC News NOW livestream on Peacock. The stream will incorporate a multi-view feature that lets viewers juggle breaking news, analysis and polling results. That’s where Kornacki will be.

Kornacki will have his own “Kornacki Cam” as part of the multi-view feature so viewers can constantly watch him deliver his analysis on polling numbers as they roll in all through the night.

All of this can be found in Peacock’s handy Election Hub.

If you don’t have Peacock fear not! You can tune in to the Kornacki Cam via MSNBC’s YouTube channel as well, or just click play below:

What else has Steve Kornacki provided coverage on?

While Kornacki rocketed to fame during his 2020 Election Night coverage, he offers analysis on much more than politics. He’s also been a part of NBC’s coverage of the Olympics, NBC Sports’ “Football Night in America,” and The Kentucky Derby.