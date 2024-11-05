When Do the Polls Close in Each State on Election Day 2024?

It’s Election Day, and that means many Americans are out exercising their civic duty to vote for the next president of the United States: Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.

In just three hours, the first set of polls will shut down, meaning results are already on the horizon for this history-making election.

Whether you’re in Pacific, Eastern, Central or Mountain Time — or even outside the lower 48 — the time is now to vote. Check out every state and its poll times, below.

Alabama

Polls in Alabama will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. A reminder that the state runs on both Eastern and Central time zones.

Alaska

Polls in Alaska are open between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time; the state runs on both on the Alaska time zone and the Hawaii-Aleutian time zone. Is also has the latest poll closures.

Arizona

Polls in Arizona will be open between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST.

Arkansas

Arkansas polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CST.

California

Polls in California will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST.

Colorado

Colorado polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST.

Connecticut

The polls in Connecticut will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Delaware

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST in Delaware.

District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.)

Washington, D.C., polls will be open from 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST.

Florida

Polls in Florida will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

Georgia

Polls in Georgia wil be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

Hawaii

Hawaii voters can head out to the polls starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. HST.

Idaho

Polls in Idaho will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. The state is covered by two different time: Pacific and Mountain Time.

Illinois

Illinois polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

Indiana

This state is also split between two different time zones — CST and EST. Polls close at 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Iowa

Polls in Iowa will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

Kansas

Kansas polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

Kentucky

Kentucky works off two different time zones in the state, which are EST and CST. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Louisiana

Louisiana polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

Maine

Polls in the state will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. However, in towns or cities with fewer less than 100 people, polls will officially close once every registered voter has submitted their ballot.

Maryland

Maryland polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. EST.

Massachusetts

Polls in Massachusetts could open at 5:45 a.m., but they are required to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Michigan

Polls in Michigan will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Minnesota

Minnesota polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

Mississippi

Polls in Mississippi will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

Missouri

Polls in Missouri will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

Montana

Polls in Montana will be remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST. However, those who live in polling districts with fewer than 400 registered voters could see polls open up as late as 12 a.m. The polls will close once all voters have made their choice.

Nebraska

Nebraska is covered by different time zones and each has different poll openings and closures. For folks on the MST side of the state, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while those on the CST side can make it to the polls between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nevada

Polls in Nevada will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Most of the state operates under PST.

New Hampshire

Polling hours will depend on municipality, but registered voters can get to the polls by 7 p.m. EST.

New Jersey

Polls in New Jersey will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

New Mexico

New Mexico polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST.

New York

New York polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.

North Carolina

Polls in North Carolina will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 EST.

North Dakota

Poll periods differ for each county in the state. For your specific poll times, click here.

Oklahoma

Polls in Oklahoma will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

Oregon

Oregon polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. The state is covered by both PST and MT.

Pennsylvania

Polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.

Rhode Island

Polls in Rhode Island will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST

South Carolina

Polls in South Carolina will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

Tennessee

Polling times vary by county. Click here for your specific location.

Texas

Texas is split between two time zones — MST and CST. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Utah

Polls in Utah will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST.

Vermont

Vermont polls will depend on municipality, and could open between 5 a.m to 10 a.m. EST. Polls will close up at 7 p.m. EST regardless.

Virginia

Poll times in Virginia will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.

Washington

Every voter is mailed their ballot in the state, and they have to be dropped off in a ballot by 8 p.m. PST.

West Virginia

Polls in West Virginia will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST.

Wisconsin

Polls in Wisconsin will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

Wyoming

Wyoming polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT.