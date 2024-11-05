When Do the Polls Close in Each State on Election Day 2024?

It’s Election Day, and that means many Americans are out exercising their civic duty to vote for the next president of the United States: Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump.
In just three hours, the first set of polls will shut down, meaning results are already on the horizon for this history-making election.
Whether you’re in Pacific, Eastern, Central or Mountain Time — or even outside the lower 48 — the time is now to vote. Check out every state and its poll times, below.
Alabama
Polls in Alabama will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. A reminder that the state runs on both Eastern and Central time zones.
Alaska
Polls in Alaska are open between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time; the state runs on both on the Alaska time zone and the Hawaii-Aleutian time zone. Is also has the latest poll closures.
Arizona
Polls in Arizona will be open between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST.
Arkansas
Arkansas polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CST.
California
Polls in California will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. PST.
Colorado
Colorado polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST.
Connecticut
The polls in Connecticut will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
Delaware
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST in Delaware.
District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.)
Washington, D.C., polls will be open from 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST.
Florida
Polls in Florida will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.
Georgia
Polls in Georgia wil be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.
Hawaii
Hawaii voters can head out to the polls starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. HST.
Idaho
Polls in Idaho will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. The state is covered by two different time: Pacific and Mountain Time.
Illinois
Illinois polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.
Indiana
This state is also split between two different time zones — CST and EST. Polls close at 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
Iowa
Polls in Iowa will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
Kansas
Kansas polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
Kentucky
Kentucky works off two different time zones in the state, which are EST and CST. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
Louisiana
Louisiana polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
Maine
Polls in the state will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST. However, in towns or cities with fewer less than 100 people, polls will officially close once every registered voter has submitted their ballot.
Maryland
Maryland polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. EST.
Massachusetts
Polls in Massachusetts could open at 5:45 a.m., but they are required to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
Michigan
Polls in Michigan will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
Minnesota
Minnesota polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
Mississippi
Polls in Mississippi will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.
Missouri
Polls in Missouri will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.
Montana
Polls in Montana will be remain open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST. However, those who live in polling districts with fewer than 400 registered voters could see polls open up as late as 12 a.m. The polls will close once all voters have made their choice.
Nebraska
Nebraska is covered by different time zones and each has different poll openings and closures. For folks on the MST side of the state, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while those on the CST side can make it to the polls between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Nevada
Polls in Nevada will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Most of the state operates under PST.
New Hampshire
Polling hours will depend on municipality, but registered voters can get to the polls by 7 p.m. EST.
New Jersey
Polls in New Jersey will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
New Mexico
New Mexico polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST.
New York
New York polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST.
North Carolina
Polls in North Carolina will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 EST.
North Dakota
Poll periods differ for each county in the state. For your specific poll times, click here.
Oklahoma
Polls in Oklahoma will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.
Oregon
Oregon polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. The state is covered by both PST and MT.
Pennsylvania
Polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.
Rhode Island
Polls in Rhode Island will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST
South Carolina
Polls in South Carolina will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.
Tennessee
Polling times vary by county. Click here for your specific location.
Texas
Texas is split between two time zones — MST and CST. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.
Utah
Polls in Utah will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. MST.
Vermont
Vermont polls will depend on municipality, and could open between 5 a.m to 10 a.m. EST. Polls will close up at 7 p.m. EST regardless.
Virginia
Poll times in Virginia will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST.
Washington
Every voter is mailed their ballot in the state, and they have to be dropped off in a ballot by 8 p.m. PST.
West Virginia
Polls in West Virginia will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST.
Wisconsin
Polls in Wisconsin will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.
Wyoming
Wyoming polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT.