‘Scam Goddess’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The popular comedic podcast is getting its own TV show with Freeform’s “Scam Goddess.”

Starring “Scam Goddess” host Laci Mosley, who can also be seen on the “iCarly” reboot and NBC’s “Lopez vs. Lopez,” the Freeform series follows Mosley as she takes her scamming expertise on the road, uncovering small-town swindles and big-city cons, per the official logline.

Investigating everyone from fraudulent financial advisors to self-acclaimed tech gurus, Mosley meets with whistleblowers, victims and even the scammers themselves as she thoroughly investigates a new scam with each episode.

For the full breakdown on when “Scam Goddess” premieres, see below.

When does “Scam Goddess” premiere?

The new Freeform series launches Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Freeform.

When do new episodes of “Scam Goddess” premiere?

New episodes premiere every Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Where is “Scam Goddess” streaming?

The Freeform series streams on Hulu the day after its Freeform premiere, with new episodes available every Thursday on Hulu.

“Scam Goddess” Episode Schedule:

S.1 Ep.1: “The Horseplay Heist” — Jan. 15 Scam Goddess Laci Mosley digs into the story of Rita Crundwell, who stole $53 million from her town. Learning Rita used the money to fund her lavish equestrian lifestyle, Laci meets the whistleblower who finally reined in Rita’s wild ride.

S.1 Ep. 2: “The Sideline Scammer” — Jan. 22 Scam Goddess Laci Mosley journeys to Miami to unravel a con targeting big names in sports. Financial advisor Peggy Fulford promised athletes like Dennis Rodman generational wealth but drained their accounts to fund her lavish lifestyle.

S.1 Ep. 3: “The Gig City Grift” — Jan. 29 Scam Goddess Laci Mosley is in Opelika, Alabama, to confront scammer Kyle Sandler, who portrayed himself as a tech guru who could make Silicon Valley dreams come true but left his clients with nothing but error 404s. Will Kyle admit the truth?



Watch the trailer: