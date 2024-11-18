Diddy Accuses Government of ‘Outrageous’ Conduct in Obtaining His Written Notes, Seeks Immediate Hearing

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is being investigated for witness intimidation in his sex trafficking case, claimed in a letter on Monday that prosecutors are “in possession of attorney/client-privileged material, including the defendant’s own written notes.”

The letter from Combs’ defense lawyers, obtained by TheWrap, continued, “This search and seizure are in violation of Mr. Combs’ Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights,” which they say constitutes “outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation.”

The rapper’s lawyer requests “an immediate evidentiary hearing” because the notes supposedly contain “privileged notes to [Combs’] lawyers concerning defense witnesses and defense strategies.”

In response, the court will indeed be holding a hearing on Tuesday afternoon, unless both parties can agree on a virtual conference. The feds must respond by Monday evening.

Combs’ legal team further suggests that the privileged materials are being used to detain him. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, as his multiple attempts to be released on bail have been rejected.

This follows the request from prosecutors to deny Combs’ fourth application for bail, saying the defendant “poses serious risks of danger and obstruction” to his federal case.

“The defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties,” prosecutors said in a statement released on Saturday.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to extensive charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His federal trial is set for May 5, 2025.