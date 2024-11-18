Diddy Accuses Government of ‘Outrageous’ Conduct in Obtaining His Written Notes, Seeks Immediate Hearing

“This search and seizure are in violation of Mr. Combs’ Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights,” the rapper’s lawyers say of prosecutors having the privileged materials

Diddy
Sean "Diddy" Combs (Credit: Getty Images)

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is being investigated for witness intimidation in his sex trafficking case, claimed in a letter on Monday that prosecutors are “in possession of attorney/client-privileged material, including the defendant’s own written notes.”

The letter from Combs’ defense lawyers, obtained by TheWrap, continued, “This search and seizure are in violation of Mr. Combs’ Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights,” which they say constitutes “outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation.”

The rapper’s lawyer requests “an immediate evidentiary hearing” because the notes supposedly contain “privileged notes to [Combs’] lawyers concerning defense witnesses and defense strategies.”

In response, the court will indeed be holding a hearing on Tuesday afternoon, unless both parties can agree on a virtual conference. The feds must respond by Monday evening.

Sean "Diddy" Combs (Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)
Read Next
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Using Social Media to Taint Jury Pool, Prosecutors Say

Combs’ legal team further suggests that the privileged materials are being used to detain him. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, as his multiple attempts to be released on bail have been rejected.

This follows the request from prosecutors to deny Combs’ fourth application for bail, saying the defendant “poses serious risks of danger and obstruction” to his federal case.

“The defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties,” prosecutors said in a statement released on Saturday.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to extensive charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

His federal trial is set for May 5, 2025.

King Combs and Diddy perform at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)
Read Next
Diddy's Kids Say Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Their Dad Have 'Spiraled Into Absurdity'

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments