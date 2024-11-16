Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Using Social Media to Taint Jury Pool, Prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors are saying Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may be behind bars, but he’s actively working to create doubt about the criminal sex trafficking charges he faces.

In an overnight filing, prosecutors gave their reasons why Combs’ latest application for bail should be denied, saying the defendant “poses serious risks of danger and obstruction” to his criminal sex trafficking case.

“The defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties.”

Sean “P. Diddy Combs attends MTV’s “Making The Band 4: The Final Chapter” live finale at The Hudson Theatre on April 23, 2009 (CREDIT: Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

The filing also cited notes taken from Combs’ cell during a sweep by guards. The contents were redacted, but gave a “strong inference” that Combs paid at least one unnamed witness who had posted a statement to Instagram.

Combs was also accused of using the telephone accounts of at least eight other inmates at his MDC-Brooklyn incarceration site. This was done “seemingly to avoid law enforcement monitoring” and to make phone calls to people who are not on his approved contact list.

“To obtain or maintain access to other inmates’ [phone access code] numbers, the defendant directs others to pay the inmates, including through payment processing apps and BOP commissary account deposits,” the filing said.

The “near-total restrictions” Combs offered in exchange for bail are “woefully insufficient” in keeping him from tainting his upcoming trial, prosecutors said.

“The defendant is a violent, serial abuser who uses his vast wealth and position in the entertainment industry to conceal his illegal conduct and prevent victims of, and witnesses to, his abuse from coming forward,” prosecutors said.

A hearing on the filing was scheduled for Friday. Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and prostitution charges.